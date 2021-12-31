Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell gives update on D’Andre Swift’s Week 17 availability

by

The Detroit Lions will likely get a nice boost on Sunday when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and it sure sounds like D’Andre Swift will be playing.

“Looks good. You can tell that he’s comfortable and he’s got his confidence up, like he’s ready.”

Many thought the Lions would shut down Swift for the remainder of the season but clearly, that will not be the case.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.