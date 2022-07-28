When it comes to stopping the run in the National Football League, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is well aware that it is a big advantage when it comes to winning football games on a regular basis.

That’s why Campbell suggested on Thursday that the Lions are looking to add some “girth” to their defensive line.

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell hints at addition to roster

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he made it clear that the Lions defense cannot allow themselves to “get road graded.”

“Look, it goes without saying, you better be disruptive then,” Campbell said on Day 2 of training camp. “We’ve got to hit these gaps. We’ve got to hit the blocks. We can’t allow ourselves to get road graded. Now, I would tell you this: I do think that we may need a little bit more girth up front. I wouldn’t say that we’re not looking for that, or won’t be.”

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have just two defensive linemen that weigh over 300 pounds, compared to a combined 21 300-pounders between the Bears, Packers, and Vikings.

Campbell noted that in 2021, John Penisini could help anchor the line with Alim McNeill but with Penisini retiring, they may have to call upon Levi Onwuzurike to play some nose tackle.

“(Penisini) could anchor in there now, and he could swallow up the blocks and he could run the line of scrimmage a little bit,” Campbell said. “Between he and Alim it was hard to run in the middle. So yeah, that’ll always be in the back of our mind. It’s something that we’ve got to be aware of. And I think, look, Alim continues to grow. There’s things he does in there. Look, Levi’s got to be able to hold up in there, too, now, and there’ll be some stuff he’s going to have to play in there. He may have to play the nose or the shade as well, if need be.

“But I guess … it’s really what I said the first time, man, we’ve got to hit the blocks. You have to. If we’re late off the ball or we’re not explosive, we’re not taking it to the double teams we’re going to be in trouble. And that’s a point of emphasis. (Defensive line coach Todd) Wash does a great job with those guys. It’s kind of the essence to the defense.”

Stay tuned, Nation. It sounds like Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will be signing a big boy or two in the not-too-distant future.

