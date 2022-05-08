Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell in shouting distance of favorites to win Coach of the Year

Who will win the NFL’s Coach of the Year award in 2022?

Well, if you believe the Detroit Lions will go from worst to first in the NFC North, you may want to put a few dollars on Dan Campbell to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year award for the upcoming season.

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions celebrates with head coach Dan… Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions celebrates with head coach Dan Campbell after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 to win their first game of the season at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

As it currently stands, according to Draft Kings, Campbell has the 8th best odds at +2000 to win the award for the 2022 season.

Campbell trails only Brandon Staley, Nathanial Hackett, Mike McDaniel, Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Sean McDermott, and Kevin Stefanski when it comes to the best odds to win the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award.

Nation, would you bet on Campbell to win the award? If not, where would you place your money?

Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition

An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.

With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.

