Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell included near top of ‘Aggressiveness Index’ list

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made a name for himself in the NFL with his bold and daring play-calling. While he was slightly less aggressive in 2022 than in 2021, Campbell still ranked sixth on Football Outsiders' Aggressiveness Index, a list that measures how frequently coaches make high-risk, high-reward decisions. Campbell's willingness to take chances has paid off, helping his team win critical games and proving that a gutsy approach can be successful in the NFL.

Key points:

Nick Sirianni was the most aggressive coach in the NFL on fourth downs in 2022

Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins finished second in the Aggressiveness Index despite never going for it in eight qualifying fourth-and-2 opportunities

Arthur Smith of the Falcons climbed from an AI of 0.89 in 2021 to 1.51 in 2022, finishing third on the list

Kliff Kingsbury, Matt LaFleur, Dan Campbell, Sean McDermott, and Kevin Stefanski rounded out the top eight coaches on the AI list

Football Ousiders Aggressiveness Index for 2022

Here is the full Aggressiveness Index for 2022, via Football Outsiders:

Aggressiveness Index, 2022 Rank Coach Team AI Go Opp Rate Exp 1 Sirianni PHI 1.57 28 105 26.7% 17.8 2 McDaniel MIA 1.52 19 107 17.8% 12.5 3 A.Smith ATL 1.51 13 92 14.1% 8.6 4 Kingsbury ARI 1.46 21 107 19.6% 14.4 5 LaFleur GB 1.40 19 85 22.4% 13.6 6 Campbell DET 1.32 28 102 27.5% 21.2 7 McDermott BUF 1.32 11 81 13.6% 8.4 8 Stefanski CLE 1.30 23 107 21.5% 17.7 9 Vrabel TEN 1.24 12 110 10.9% 9.7 10 O'Connell MIN 1.18 12 100 12.0% 10.2 — Rosburg DEN-2 1.13 2 14 14.3% 1.8 11 Eberflus CHI 1.09 8 88 9.1% 7.3 12 McCarthy DAL 1.03 13 104 12.5% 12.6 13 Staley LAC 1.02 17 113 15.0% 16.6 14 McVay LAR 1.02 9 100 9.0% 8.8 15 Taylor CIN 1.01 13 95 13.7% 12.8 16 Pederson JAX 0.98 18 103 17.5% 18.3 17 Bowles TB 0.93 17 122 13.9% 18.3 18 Reich IND-1 0.90 5 57 8.8% 5.6 19 Shanahan SF 0.89 14 104 13.5% 15.8 20 Wilks CAR-2 0.84 7 81 8.6% 8.4 21 Reid KC 0.83 11 88 12.5% 13.3 — Rhule CAR-1 0.82 4 34 11.8% 4.9 22 Carroll SEA 0.81 8 97 8.2% 9.8 23 Rivera WAS 0.78 12 118 10.2% 15.3 24 Harbaugh BAL 0.76 14 102 13.7% 18.3 25 Daboll NYG 0.74 7 106 6.6% 9.4 26 L.Smith HOU 0.72 9 112 8.0% 12.5 — Saturday IND-2 0.69 6 51 11.8% 8.6 27 Hackett DEN-1 0.66 10 118 8.5% 15.1 28 McDaniels LV 0.65 12 90 13.3% 18.5 29 Tomlin PIT 0.59 7 109 6.4% 11.8 30 Allen NO 0.54 6 99 6.1% 11.0 31 Belichick NE 0.49 6 109 5.5% 12.2 32 Saleh NYJ 0.49 6 112 5.4% 12.3

The Big Picture: The importance of risk-taking in coaching

Dan Campbell's aggressive coaching style is a departure from the traditional conservative approach favored by many coaches in the NFL. While some may criticize his willingness to take risks, Campbell's success on the field shows that a bold approach can pay off. By embracing a high-risk, high-reward strategy, Campbell has instilled confidence in his team and demonstrated that he has faith in their abilities. In a league where games are often won or lost on a single play, Campbell's daring approach can make the difference between victory and defeat.

The Bottom Line – Dan Campbell is Coaching on the Edge

Dan Campbell's inclusion near the top of the Aggressiveness Index is a testament to his bold and daring approach to coaching. While some may view his willingness to take risks as reckless, Campbell's success on the field shows that he has a sound strategy that can lead to victories. By pushing the envelope and embracing a high-risk, high-reward approach, Campbell has become a coach to watch in the NFL.