On Tuesday night, news broke that NFL legend John Madden had died unexpectedly at the age of 85.

Following the breaking news, the NFL world took to social media and other platforms to share their thoughts and memories of Madden.

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell remembered Madden.

Check it out.

Coach Campbell remembers John Madden. pic.twitter.com/u7Knt9gFkp — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 29, 2021