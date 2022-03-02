Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell says he’s not worried about Aaron Rodgers soap opera

It is now March and we still do not know if Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

According to reports, the Packers are willing to do whatever it takes to keep Rodgers around for the 2022 season and beyond and another report says Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL, which could mean a contract that would pay him about $50 million per season.

Though it seems like there is a new report regarding Aaron Rodgers, one person who is not paying attention at all is Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.

On Tuesday, Campbell was in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and when a media member asked if he is following the Rodgers saga, the Lions head coach said he was not.

“No. Unless he’s leaving? Is he leaving?” Campbell said, laughing. “No, look. I can’t worry. … I have to assume he’s going to be there next year. That’s what, we have to be ready to go. That’s what we’re going to have to play against and that’s the standard that’s been set in our division. You got to try to unseat him.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday that the Packers have not received any trade offers for Rodgers.

“Not at all,” Gutekunst said. “Not at all. Not a single person.”

Gutekunst said he anticipates Rodgers will let the Packers know his decision before the start of the new league year on March 16.

“I would hope so, yeah,” Gutekunst said. “That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”

“It’s really no different than every year, because as you get into this time there’s just a lot of unknowns,” Gutekunst said. “You always have free agents you’re trying to bring back. You don’t know how that’s going to go. You gotta kind of have Plan B, Plan C and those things. It’s really no different. [It] garners a lot of attention because of the player and his status, but really no different.”