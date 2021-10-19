Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell talks about upcoming matchup vs. Matthew Stafford

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will not only take on the Los Angeles Rams but they will also take on their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

On Monday, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell admitted that he has not yet done a deep dive into the Rams but he admitted that playing Stafford is going to be a challenge.

“I haven’t watched. I just, I braised over the first half earlier, but I haven’t really done a deep dive,” Campbell told reporters at his Monday media session.

“He’s doing a dang good job out there. They’re an explosive offense. He’s a good quarterback,” Campbell said. “They’ve got the best defensive player in the league over there. So, look, this is another tough opponent, as is every week. But, look, he’s a good quarterback, and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

Stafford has been absolutely lighting it up so far this season as he has completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,838 yards and 16 TDs to go along with four interceptions.

Campbell is correct. Playing against Stafford is going to be one hell of a challenge.

