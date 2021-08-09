Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell tells Albert Breer the perfect ‘unexpected’ analogy

When it comes to a great leader, whether it be a teacher, manager, or head coach, one must be able to get each and every one of the people they lead to buy into a plan to reach a common goal.

For Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, his goal is for all of his players to feel like they can be themselves in the locker room and that if they truly feel that way, they will be more likely to buy into what he is preaching.

Campbell recently spoke to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and he used an analogy that Breer did not expect to hear.

From Sports Illustrated:

“Dan Campbell and I were discussing how he and new Lions GM Brad Holmes are doing everything they can to create the right kind of environment for a franchise that’s made the playoffs just three times since 2000, and that’s where he threw out an analogy that I’ll admit I wasn’t expecting.”

“We’ve got two Teacup Yorkies. They’re five pounds apiece. They’re named Thelma and Louise. Thelma’s awesome. Thelma’s like, whenever you call her, and here she comes, sweetest thing ever. And so is Louise. But Louise is not going to come until she wants to come. … “And I think the players, sometimes, you think you’re making things better and you actually make it worse. The harder you push one way, they’re going to push even harder the opposite way. Whereas if you just kind of let it go, they’ll be right by you. They’ll be right in your hip pocket. Because they know, this guy, he’s good with me being who I am. And you know what? In return, I’m going to give him what he wants.”

“And as it pertains to football and plays and situations, we are a team, we will always be a team. But inside of that team, we have individuals and we always will. And sometimes if you push a little too hard or you restrict too much, you’re taking away who they are. And who they are is what gives them confidence.”

Dan Campbell gets how a leader should lead. Will it translate into wins?