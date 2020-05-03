Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia makes decision between virtual meetings or workouts

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia had a big decision to make as we continue to deal with COVID-19 and the limitations it has required us to follow.

That decision, which was forced to be made because of an NFL mandate, was whether he would use the Lions three days of player access for virtual workouts or virtual teaching opportunities.

Patricia made the decision to use this opportunity for teaching, rather than workouts.

“We decided to go with the classroom,” Patricia said, “because I thought the teaching was some of the most important things that we need to do now, not only for the players but for the coaches. We have a lot of new coaches and we have a lot of new stuff that’s going in. And quite frankly, the spring is a great time not only for the players but for the coaches to get better being coaches.”

The first full-squad meeting is in the books and Patricia said the energy in the meeting was awesome.

“I had a squad meeting this week where I had 100 dudes on there — players and coaches,” Patricia told the Free Press on Friday. “It was awesome. It was just great to see everybody’s face. It was great to see everybody’s eagerness and excitement and energy and feel all of that and just hear everybody’s voices.”

As far as making sure his team is staying in shape, Patricia trusts that his players are doing what the need to do.

“I fully trust these guys,” he said. “This group is going to work out, they’re going to go get in shape, they’re going to do everything they can possibly do to have themselves ready to go for training camp.”