Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia releases statement on fired assistants

On New Year’s Eve, news broke that the Detroit Lions had fired six assistant coaches.

Here is the statement from Lions head coach Matt Patricia regarding his decision.

“Today, our organization parted ways with John Bonamego, Al Golden, Rodney Hill, Harold Nash, Brian Stewart and Chris White. These decisions are never easy and I’m thankful for the effort these men gave our team. I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors.”