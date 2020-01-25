35 F
Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia wins first football game since October

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It has been a long time coming, but Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia won his first football game since Oct. 27 as the North defeated the South 34-17 in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Patricia and his staff came under heat during the week for doing a poor job of leading the North practices.

But, as we tried to tell you, Patricia was coaching to benefit the Lions and to benefit the North players, not to benefit media members who had their panties in a bunch because they could not get a good look at things. He was coaching to win the Senior Bowl and that is exactly what he did.

Congrats to Patricia and the Lions coaching staff and to the North on their win today.

Now, it’s time to focus on building at Lions’ roster that can go from worst to first in 2020!

