Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell comments on death of Demaryius Thomas

Late Thursday night, the heartbreaking news that former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas had died rocked the NFL world.

Since that moment, plenty of weighed in on Thomas’ tragic death, including Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.

“When you’re outside looking in at Demaryius — when Superman becomes mortal, it’s kinda hard. You just think somebody like him would live forever. … It’s too young. Thirty-three is way too young.”

