Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gives worst-case scenario update on Romeo Okwara

by

Following Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that the injury to Romeo Okwara could be a serious one.

Campbell told reporters after the game that Okwara has a potential Achilles injury and that it “doesn’t look good.”

This would be the second player lost to an Achilles injury as Jeff Okudah went down earlier in the year.

