Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gives worst-case scenario update on Romeo Okwara

Following Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that the injury to Romeo Okwara could be a serious one.

Campbell told reporters after the game that Okwara has a potential Achilles injury and that it “doesn’t look good.”

This would be the second player lost to an Achilles injury as Jeff Okudah went down earlier in the year.

Dan Campbell said Romeo Okwara has a potential Achilles injury, “doesn’t look good. Could be second big player lost to ruptured Achilles in 4 games — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 3, 2021