Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell takes blame for embarrassing loss vs. Bengals

by

Many believed that the Detroit Lions would pick up their first win of the season on Sunday when they took the field against the Cincinnati Bengals but that was far from the case as the Bengals dominated 34-11.

Following the game, an angry Dan Campbell said that he takes the blame for this loss.

“We got whipped,” Campbell told reporters. “And: That’s a reflection on me.”

“The focus wasn’t there,” Campbell continued. “I’m gonna look at everything, but when you get whipped like that, that’s on me. … It’s a reflection on me.”

“Kudos to them. They whipped our ass!”

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.