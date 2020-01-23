26.5 F
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach the North team in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

One of the North’s quarterbacks just so happens to be former Michigan signal-caller, Shea Patterson.

Following a rough practice on Tuesday, things did not get much better for Patterson on Wednesday as he had trouble taking the snap from his center.

After failing to take a direct snap for the second time in Wednesday’s practice, Patterson was berated by Patricia.

It is safe to say Patterson is not making a good first impression at the Senior Bowl.

