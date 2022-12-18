Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions are in the playoff hunt
  • Here is a Hype video to help get you fired up

Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video

The Lions still have work to do, but if they can find a way to win out, their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs would sit at about 90%. But when you look at the remaining schedule for the Lions, winning out is certainly on the table.

It all begins today against the New York Jets!

Featured Videos

detroit lions

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Inactives Detroit Lions inactives list released for matchup vs. Jets
Next Article Detroit Lions Kalif Raymond Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond takes punt to the house against his former team [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions scratch out their sixth victory in seven games during Week 15 win against Jets
Detroit Lions Notes
Brock Wright Detroit Lions
Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]
Detroit Lions News
Mike Hart Michigan Football
Michigan football lands No. 2 EDGE in Transfer Portal
U of M
Derek Lalonde Detroit Red Wings
Derek Lalonde has challenge for Detroit Red Wings players regarding Gordie Howe
Detroit Red Wings News
Lost your password?