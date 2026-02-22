One ‘Hidden Gem’ the Detroit Lions Must Watch Closely at NFL Scouting Combine

Every year, the NFL Scouting Combine is about more than just the headline names. It’s where teams like the Detroit Lions separate future contributors from future stars, and sometimes uncover a player who fits their identity perfectly.

According to a recent Sports Illustrated breakdown of hidden draft gems, one prospect stands out as a must-watch for Detroit next week in Indianapolis: Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas.

This is exactly the type of player the Lions should be circling.

Why Gabe Jacas is on Detroit’s radar

The Lions’ need is clear. While Aidan Hutchinson has become one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge defenders, Detroit is still searching for a consistent running mate on the opposite side—someone who can win with power, effort, and violence at the point of attack.

Sports Illustrated NFL draft analyst Justin Melo explained why Jacas makes sense for Detroit:

“The Detroit Lions have needed a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. Illinois’ Gabe Jacas may post the highest bench-press reps of any EDGE in NFL Scouting Combine attendance. That’ll play for Dan Campbell and his preferred blueprint of strength and toughness.”

That sentence alone should grab Detroit’s attention.

Senior Bowl momentum is real

Jacas didn’t just show up on lists because of traits—he earned buzz with his Senior Bowl performance.

After trimming his weight from 270 pounds down to 260, Jacas showed noticeably improved burst and movement. The lighter frame helped him bend better, close faster, and sustain effort across reps—something Lions coaches value heavily when evaluating trench players.

The Senior Bowl proved he can hang with NFL-caliber offensive linemen. The Combine is his chance to confirm it with numbers.

Production that matches the tape

This isn’t a traits-only projection. Jacas has the résumé to back it up.

During the 2025 regular season, Jacas:

Led the Big Ten with 11.0 sacks

Ranked sixth nationally in sacks

in sacks Recorded three forced fumbles

For a Lions defense that emphasizes disruption and takeaways, that last stat matters. Detroit wants edge rushers who don’t just sack quarterbacks—but attack the football.

Jacas does exactly that.

Why Jacas fits the Lions’ culture

This is where the dots really connect.

Physical strength

Relentless motor

Plays through contact

Embraces dirty work

That’s Dan Campbell football.

Jacas isn’t flashy. He’s not the most hyped edge in the class. But he checks the boxes Detroit prioritizes—effort, toughness, and competitiveness. If he shows elite strength numbers at the Combine, his stock will rise fast.

The Combine could change everything

For a player labeled a “hidden gem,” the Combine is often the turning point.

If Jacas:

Dominates the bench press

Tests better than expected athletically

Confirms his improved movement at 260 pounds

He may not stay “hidden” for long.

And if the Lions are serious about finding Hutchinson’s long-term partner, this is exactly the type of evaluation they can’t afford to miss.

Final thoughts

Detroit doesn’t need to chase the biggest name on the board. They need the right player.

Gabe Jacas fits the Lions’ defensive blueprint, brings proven production, and carries momentum into the most important pre-draft week of his career. If he shines in Indianapolis, don’t be surprised if Detroit’s interest turns very real, very fast.