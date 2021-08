On Friday night, the Detroit Lions hosted the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in the first preseason game of the Dan Campbell/Jared Goff era.

The Lions lost the game 16-15 but they did get a handful of solid performances during the game.

Here are the top 5 highest graded Lions defensive players from Friday night. (min 10 snaps)

Rookie LB Derrick Barnes earned a 93.1 OVR on only 8 defensive snaps — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) August 14, 2021