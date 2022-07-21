Are you ready for some Detroit Lions football?!?! How about some Detroit Lions Madden 23 football?!?!

It will not be long before the popular video game Madden 23 is released and the positional player rankings have been being released on a daily basis.

On Thursday, EA Sports released the rankings for all of the defensive backs and defensive linemen in the NFL.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Madden 23 shows little love for Lions WR's

Detroit Lions highest rated DB on Madden 23 may surprise you

The No. 1 rated cornerback in Madden 23 is CB Jalen Ramsey, who has a 98 rating. The No. 1 rated safety is Tyrann Mathieu, who has a rating of 94.

As far as interior defensive linemen go, the No. 1 spot goes to Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vea is beginning the 2022 season with a rating of 94.

When it comes to cornerbacks on the Detroit Lions, the highest rating goes to Mike Hughes, who has a 78 rating. He is followed by Amani Oruwariye who has a rating of 77. Jeff Okudah, who is coming off an Achilles injury, has a rating of 73.

The Lions’ highest-rated safety is Deshon Elliott, who also has a 78 rating. He is followed by Tracy Walker, who has a rating of 77.

In terms of defensive linemen (not including edge rushers) on the Detroit Lions, the highest rating goes to Alim McNeill who has a rating of 72. He is followed by Bruce Hector who has a rating of 59.

We have a feeling that when McNeill catches wind of his 72 Madden 23 rating, it will only add fuel to his fire during the upcoming 2022 season.

Nation, what are your thoughts on these ratings?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

