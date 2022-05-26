Detroit Lions hint at offensive play caller for 2022

Who will be calling plays for the Detroit Lions by the time Week 1 of the 2022 regular season rolls around?

That is a question that Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not been willing to answer up to this point but if what happened during Thursday’s OTAs is any indication of what will happen during the regular season, we have a pretty good idea of who will be calling plays for the Lions offense this coming season.

It looks like Ben Johnson will call plays for the Detroit Lions’ offense

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it was offensive coordinator Ben Johnson who handled the play-calling duties for the duration of Thursday’s practice.

Campbell has declined to say who will call offensive plays for the Lions this fall, but if the third practice of organized team activities is any indication, Johnson could handle those duties for the first time in his career.

Johnson met with quarterbacks Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough before each stepped into the huddle during an offensive installation period Thursday, while Campbell stood on the adjacent field watching his defense at work.

When the offense and defense came together, Johnson called every play from one of two sidelines as Campbell occasionally scribbled notes on his own practice plan.

Nation, do you believe that Ben Johnson should call the plays for the Lions in 2022?

