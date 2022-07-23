On Saturday, rookies reported to Detroit Lions training camp but that was not the only news coming out of Allen Park as the team announced they have hired J.T. Barrett.

Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce they have hired the former Ohio State quarterback as an offensive assistant.

#Lions announced today that J.T. Barrett has joined the coaching staff as an Offensive Assistant. pic.twitter.com/0vUV6VekJe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 23, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Do the Lions have a team to win within 2022?

Detroit Lions hire former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett

The Detroit Lions have hired former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett as an offensive assistant. The team did not say exactly what group Barrett will be working with, though we would assume he will work with multiple groups on the offensive side of the ball.

Barrett, who is 27, was the first 3-time captain at Ohio State prior to going undrafted in 2018.

Back in 2014, he and his girlfriend both made 911 calls alleging each attacked the other. Barrett was accused of allegedly choking his then-pregnant girlfriend and throwing her across a room. At the time, he accused the girlfriend of hitting him. No charges were filed against either and Barrett did not face a suspension from Ohio State.

Then, on Halloween in 2015, Barrett was arrested and charged with avoiding a DUI checkpoint and operating a vehicle under the influence. He was suspended by Ohio State for one game.

He was eventually signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent but he never appeared in an NFL game.

Barrett also spent a brief period of time with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

Unfortunately, Barrett suffered an injury in March of 2022 and he was eventually placed on the retired list.

Nation, do you like the idea of the Detroit Lions bringing in J.T. Barrett as an offseason assistant?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

