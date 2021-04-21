Detroit Lions hire Jill Costanza as sports science director

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are hiring a new sports science director, and she just so happens to have some pretty interesting past experience.

Jill Costanza is being brought aboard here in the Motor City after having previously worked with branches of the US military, as well as an athletic performance coach with the University of Texas.

She’s also served as Women’s Basketball manager at the University of Miami (Ohio), as well as a health educator in the US Army.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.