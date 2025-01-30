Detroit Lions Hire of David Shaw Means Another Assistant Is Likely Out the Door

The Detroit Lions have made a major move to bolster their coaching staff, officially agreeing to a multi-year deal with former Stanford head coach David Shaw as their new passing game coordinator. Shaw, 52, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been known for his innovative offensive schemes and successful quarterback development during his tenure at Stanford. His hiring is another crucial step in head coach Dan Campbell’s plan to reshape the Lions' offense heading into the 2025 season.

Tanner Engstrand's Future with the Lions in Question

However, Shaw’s arrival may also signal the departure of Tanner Engstrand, the Lions' current pass game coordinator. Engstrand, who has been with the Lions since 2020, is reportedly the lead candidate to become the New York Jets' next offensive coordinator. Engstrand's potential move to New York adds another layer of change to the Lions’ staff, as Campbell continues to make adjustments to improve the offense.

The Impact of Shaw's Hiring and Engstrand's Potential Exit

Engstrand has been with the Lions since being hired as an offensive assistant in 2020 and played a key role in developing the passing game under former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While Shaw’s hiring brings a fresh perspective to the passing game, it also raises the likelihood that Engstrand, who is a familiar face in the Lions' organization, may move on to a new opportunity with the Jets.

Looking Ahead: The Future of the Lions' Offense

As the Lions continue to retool their coaching staff under Campbell’s leadership, the arrival of Shaw and the potential loss of Engstrand could further reshape the offense as the team prepares for the 2025 season. The Lions are clearly committed to improving their passing attack, and with the influx of new ideas from Shaw, the hope is that the offense will continue to evolve in the right direction.