Detroit Lions Hire Richard Haddad to Replace Rod Wood

The Detroit Lions have found the executive who will lead the organization into its next chapter.

Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp announced Wednesday that Richard Haddad has been named the Lions’ next President and CEO. Haddad will join the organization in early September and assume oversight of both football and business operations.

He replaces longtime team president Rod Wood, who announced his retirement in February and will remain in place during the transition.

For the Lions, this is not a ceremonial hire. Haddad will help shape the future of the franchise, Ford Field and the business structure surrounding one of the NFL’s most visible teams.

Richard Haddad Brings Deep Detroit Ties

Haddad arrives after 14 years with Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, where he currently serves as Chief Operating Officer.

During that time, Haddad helped oversee the Pistons’ business operations, development efforts and strategic partnerships. He also played a central role in the organization’s move from Auburn Hills back to downtown Detroit and the construction of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

Hamp pointed to that experience as one of the biggest reasons Haddad separated himself during the Lions’ national search.

“Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions,” Hamp said.

“Throughout our process, Rich’s experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit to bring a championship to Detroit.”

That final sentence matters.

The Lions are not searching for relevance anymore. They are searching for a championship, and Haddad is walking into an organization with expectations that have changed dramatically.

Haddad’s title includes more than ticket sales, sponsorships and stadium operations.

The Lions said he will oversee all football and business operations while working closely with Hamp and the team’s board of directors. That places him alongside general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell at the top of the organization’s leadership structure.

Wood served as a major bridge between ownership, football operations and the business side of the franchise. Haddad now inherits that responsibility.

His arrival also comes at a critical time for Ford Field.

The stadium remains one of downtown Detroit’s most important sports and entertainment venues, and the Lions continue to explore ways to grow the franchise’s reach, improve the fan experience and strengthen connections throughout Michigan.

Haddad has already spent years navigating similar projects with the Pistons.

A Lifelong Lions Fan Takes Over

This is not simply another sports executive arriving from outside the market.

Haddad was born and raised in Adrian, Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan before earning his law degree from Columbia Law School.

He also described himself as a lifelong Lions fan.

“I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO,” Haddad said. “I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons.

“As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I’m honored and humbled to lead this franchise.”

That connection should matter to Lions fans.

Detroit sports franchises operate differently than teams in many other markets. The history matters. The losses matter. The loyalty matters even more.

Haddad is not learning that from a briefing book.

He has lived it.

Haddad Inherits a Strong Foundation

Haddad made a point of crediting the group already in place.

“Sheila, Rod [Wood], Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have built an incredible foundation, and I can’t wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community,” Haddad said.

That foundation is the biggest difference between this transition and many executive changes around the NFL.

Haddad is not being asked to repair a dysfunctional franchise. He is being asked to protect and expand what has already been built.

Holmes and Campbell have established the football identity. Hamp has provided stability from ownership. Wood helped modernize the organization and guide the Lions through their rise from perennial disappointment to legitimate contender.

Haddad’s challenge will be maintaining that alignment.

When ownership, football leadership and business operations move in different directions, organizations crack. Detroit has benefited from everyone pulling together.

The new president must keep it that way.

Rod Wood Will Assist With Transition

Wood will remain with the Lions while Haddad completes his responsibilities with the Pistons and begins transitioning into his new role.

That should make the handoff smoother.

Wood has spent more than a decade inside the organization and understands the relationships, responsibilities and long-term projects Haddad will inherit. Keeping him available as a resource gives Haddad a chance to learn the details without disrupting the Lions during the season.

The search committee included Hamp, Wood, Lions Vice Chairman Bill Ford, Senior Football Advisor Chris Spielman and Chief People and Inclusion Officer Lindsay Verstegen.

The group worked with Russell Reynolds, a global executive search firm, to evaluate candidates from across sports, entertainment and business.

Detroit ended up choosing someone already deeply connected to the city.

What the Hire Means for the Lions

The football side of the organization should not experience any dramatic immediate changes.

Holmes will continue running personnel operations. Campbell will continue leading the team. Haddad’s role will be broader, focusing on organizational direction, business growth, community partnerships and long-term planning.

Still, a team president has enormous influence.

Major facility decisions, financial planning, stadium improvements, league relationships and organizational structure all flow through the position. Haddad will also work closely with Hamp on the franchise’s future vision.

For Lions fans, the most encouraging part may be his track record in Detroit.

He understands how sports can shape downtown development. He has worked with city, state and business leaders. He helped the Pistons return to Detroit and supported the effort to bring a WNBA franchise back to the city.

Now he will bring that experience to Ford Field.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have hired Richard Haddad to replace Rod Wood as President and CEO.

Haddad brings 14 years of experience with the Pistons, deep connections throughout Detroit and a strong background in sports business, development and community partnerships. He also arrives as a lifelong Lions fan who understands the weight of leading this particular franchise.

The Lions already have a football operation built to compete.

Haddad’s job is to make sure the rest of the organization continues growing with it.