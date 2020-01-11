Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming season.

Lions hire Brayden Coombs as special teams coordinator: https://t.co/OsRtlDPuM3 pic.twitter.com/Fzu6Aw00JP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 11, 2020

From Detroit Lions:

Coombs comes to Detroit after spending the previous 10 seasons (2010-19) with the Cincinnati Bengals, including the last seven seasons as the team’s assistant special teams coach. During his time in Cincinnati, he served various capacities in addition to his role with special teams, including offensive assistant (2012), quality control (2013-15), defensive quality control (2016-17) and offensive quality control (2018). He originally joined the Bengals staff in 2009 as a coaching intern.

A for­mer wide receiver at Miami (Ohio) University, Coombs played for the RedHawks for four years and earned a degree in business.