44.7 F
Detroit
Saturday, January 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goalies of all-time

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming season.

From Detroit Lions:

Coombs comes to Detroit after spending the previous 10 seasons (2010-19) with the Cincinnati Bengals, including the last seven seasons as the team’s assistant special teams coach. During his time in Cincinnati, he served various capacities in addition to his role with special teams, including offensive assistant (2012), quality control (2013-15), defensive quality control (2016-17) and offensive quality control (2018). He originally joined the Bengals staff in 2009 as a coaching intern.

A for­mer wide receiver at Miami (Ohio) University, Coombs played for the RedHawks for four years and earned a degree in business.

Coombs is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. He and his wife, Alexia, have a daughter, Harper, and two sons, Cam and KJ.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Don Drysdale - 0
Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been selected to coach in the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goalies of all-time

Arnold Powell - 0
We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings celebrate in locker room following shootout win

Michael Whitaker - 0
It took some extra time, but the Detroit Red Wings were able to win their second straight game on Friday night. Dylan Larkin's shootout...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions were in top 10 teams in “salary lost” thanks to injuries

Michael Whitaker - 0
Talk about plenty of money going to waste. The Detroit Lions had more than their fair share of injuries this season, most notably to quarterback...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been selected to coach in the...
Read more

Detroit Lions were in top 10 teams in “salary lost” thanks to injuries

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Talk about plenty of money going to waste. The Detroit Lions had more than their fair share of injuries this season, most notably to quarterback...
Read more

Top 5 Detroit Lions offensive players of all-time

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions have had a long-running history of prolific offensive players. When the Lions do have a great offense, it is a very...
Read more

5 Songs that will get you pumped for Detroit Sports

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Music and sports go hand in hand. Sometimes, you happen to find a jam that sends chills down your spine and leaves you with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.