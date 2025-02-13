Detroit Lions Hire New Tight-Ends Coach

The Detroit Lions have made a change to their coaching staff, hiring Tyler Roehl as the team's new tight ends coach, according to a report from Adam Rittenberg. Roehl, who previously served as an assistant coach at Iowa State, will take over the position previously held by Steve Heiden.

Steve Heiden Joins the New York Jets

Heiden, who coached the Lions' tight ends in 2024, has since moved on to join the New York Jets (joining former Lions DC Aaron Glenn) as their offensive line coach. His departure marks the end of his tenure with the Lions, but Roehl's arrival signals a new direction for the tight end position.

Tyler Roehl's New Role with the Lions

Roehl brings fresh experience to the Lions, and his addition is expected to help develop the team's tight ends, including Sam LaPorta, as they continue to evolve under head coach Dan Campbell. Roehl’s previous experience at Iowa State, where he worked with various positions, will be valuable as the Lions aim to enhance their offensive game in 2025.