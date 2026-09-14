Detroit Lions Will Make History Thursday Night vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions will step onto the field Thursday night with a chance to do more than improve to 2-0.

They will become part of Buffalo Bills history.

When Detroit visits Buffalo for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17, the Lions will serve as the opponent for the first regular-season game ever played at the new Highmark Stadium. The Bills officially opened the $2.1 billion venue this summer, but Thursday will mark its regular-season debut. Buffalo lists the stadium at 60,108 seats with a natural-grass playing surface.

For the Lions, that means their first road game of 2026 will come with considerably more noise and attention than a typical Week 2 trip.

Detroit Gets Buffalo’s Historic Opening Night

Buffalo specifically targeted the Detroit matchup as the beginning of a new era.

The Bills announced in May that the Lions would be the first regular-season opponent at their new home, with the matchup placed in prime time on Amazon Prime Video. Buffalo’s announcement of the historic home opener

The organization has treated the night accordingly. OneRepublic will perform the stadium’s first halftime show, while Bills Hall of Famer Bruce Smith has been selected as the first “Legend of the Game” at the new building.

Detroit already knew this would be one of its more revealing early-season tests. Buffalo was specifically highlighted in our look at the Lions’ preseason ESPN power ranking as an immediate opportunity for Detroit to establish where it belongs among the league’s contenders.

Now there is another layer attached to it.

The Lions will be the first team trying to spoil a regular-season party in Buffalo’s new home.

Both Teams Arrive at 1-0

Neither Detroit nor Buffalo reached Thursday night comfortably.

The Lions survived a 31-30 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints after watching a 21-0 lead disappear. Jared Goff eventually found Amon-Ra St. Brown for the overtime touchdown, and Detroit escaped when New Orleans failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.

Buffalo had its own Week 1 scare, rallying for a 36-31 victory over the Houston Texans.

That sets up a matchup between two 1-0 teams that already showed both offensive firepower and defensive vulnerabilities in their openers.

It also puts Goff opposite one of the NFL’s established elite quarterbacks. Before the season, NFL.com placed Josh Allen in its top quarterback tier while ranking Goff 11th overall, a comparison we detailed in our preseason Jared Goff quarterback ranking story.

The environment will only raise the degree of difficulty.

Lions Have a Chance to Ruin Buffalo’s Celebration

Buffalo has built this night to feel different.

The stadium is new. The crowd will be seeing meaningful football there for the first time. The game opens the 2026 Thursday Night Football schedule, and the Bills will be playing their home opener in front of a national audience.

That gives Detroit an opportunity rarely available in September.

The Lions can become the first visiting team to win a regular-season game inside the new Highmark Stadium.

It will not count for anything extra in the standings. Detroit will still be either 2-0 or 1-1 when the night ends.

But if the Lions can walk into Buffalo, handle Josh Allen and quiet the first regular-season crowd in a brand-new stadium, it would be a notable entry in both franchises’ histories.

Buffalo has spent years preparing for Thursday night.

Detroit gets the first chance to ruin it.