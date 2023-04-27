Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions history with 2023 NFL Draft Slots

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, and our Detroit Lions currently have a total of nine picks, including five of the Top 81 selections. With that being said, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at which players the Lions previously selected with each of their current draft slots. For example, the Lions currently have the No. 6 overall pick, the same slot that they selected Lomas Brown in 1985.

Detroit Lions draft slots in 2023

Here are the picks the Lions have in this year's NFL Draft

Round 1 – No. 6

Round 1 – No. 18

Round 2 – No. 48

Round 2 – No. 55

Round 3 – No. 81

Round 5 – No. 152

Round 5 – No. 159

Round 6 – No. 183

Round 6 – No. 194

Here are the players the Lions have previously selected with each of their current draft slots. (Via Detroit Lions)

Round 1 – No. 6

1985 Lomas Brown T Florida
1959 Nick Pietrosante FB Notre Dame
1948 Y.A. Tittle* QB LSU
1945 Frank Szymanski C Notre Dame
1940 Doyle Nave B USC
1938 Alex Wojciechowicz* C Fordham

Round 1 – No. 18

2001 Jeff Backus T Michigan
1959 Charley Horton G Baylor

Round 2 – No. 48

1971 Charlie Weaver LB USC
1964 Wally Hilgenberg LB Iowa
1962 John Lomakoski T Western Mich.
1957 Steve Junker E Xavier
1955 Lee Riley S Detroit Mercy

Round 2 – No. 55

1966 Doug Van Horn G Ohio State
1963 Chuck Walton G Iowa State
1951 Jim Doran E Iowa State
1942 Tom Colella RB Canisius
1941 John Jett E Wake Forest

Round 3 – No. 81

2019 Will Harris S Boston College
2000 Reuben Droughns RB Oregon
1992 Thomas McLemore TE Southern
1973 Mike Hennigan LB Tennessee Tech
1965 Earl Hawkins B Emory & Henry
1943 Jack Fenton B Michigan State

Round 5 – No. 152

1971 Herman Franklin WR USC
1963 Karl Kassulke S Drake
1949 Kimball Merrill T BYU

Round 5 – No. 159

1960 Jim Glasgow T Jacksonville State

Round 6 – No. 183

1994 Jocelyn Borgella CB Cincinnati
1960 Steve Rasso B Cincinnati

Round 6 – No. 194

1990 Willie Green WR Mississippi
1975 Leonard Thompson WR Oklahoma State
1956 Ken Wind E Houston
1953 Bob Volonnino G Army/Villanova
1945 Clyde LeForce QB Tulsa

