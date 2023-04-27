The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, and our Detroit Lions currently have a total of nine picks, including five of the Top 81 selections. With that being said, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at which players the Lions previously selected with each of their current draft slots. For example, the Lions currently have the No. 6 overall pick, the same slot that they selected Lomas Brown in 1985.

Round 1 – No. 6

Round 1 – No. 18

Round 2 – No. 48

Round 2 – No. 55

Round 3 – No. 81

Round 5 – No. 152

Round 5 – No. 159

Round 6 – No. 183

Round 6 – No. 194

Detroit Lions history with 2023 NFL Draft Slots

Here are the players the Lions have previously selected with each of their current draft slots. (Via Detroit Lions)

Round 1 – No. 6

1985 Lomas Brown T Florida

1959 Nick Pietrosante FB Notre Dame

1948 Y.A. Tittle* QB LSU

1945 Frank Szymanski C Notre Dame

1940 Doyle Nave B USC

1938 Alex Wojciechowicz* C Fordham

Round 1 – No. 18

2001 Jeff Backus T Michigan

1959 Charley Horton G Baylor

Round 2 – No. 48

1971 Charlie Weaver LB USC

1964 Wally Hilgenberg LB Iowa

1962 John Lomakoski T Western Mich.

1957 Steve Junker E Xavier

1955 Lee Riley S Detroit Mercy

Round 2 – No. 55

1966 Doug Van Horn G Ohio State

1963 Chuck Walton G Iowa State

1951 Jim Doran E Iowa State

1942 Tom Colella RB Canisius

1941 John Jett E Wake Forest

Round 3 – No. 81

2019 Will Harris S Boston College

2000 Reuben Droughns RB Oregon

1992 Thomas McLemore TE Southern

1973 Mike Hennigan LB Tennessee Tech

1965 Earl Hawkins B Emory & Henry

1943 Jack Fenton B Michigan State

Round 5 – No. 152

1971 Herman Franklin WR USC

1963 Karl Kassulke S Drake

1949 Kimball Merrill T BYU

Round 5 – No. 159

1960 Jim Glasgow T Jacksonville State

Round 6 – No. 183

1994 Jocelyn Borgella CB Cincinnati

1960 Steve Rasso B Cincinnati

Round 6 – No. 194

1990 Willie Green WR Mississippi

1975 Leonard Thompson WR Oklahoma State

1956 Ken Wind E Houston

1953 Bob Volonnino G Army/Villanova

1945 Clyde LeForce QB Tulsa