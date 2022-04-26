Detroit Lions hit jackpot in Albert Breer’s NFL Mock Draft 5.0

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated just released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0 and if things play out as he believes they will, Detroit Lions should be very happy.

Breer starts things off with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting EDGE Travon Walker out of Georgia and Lions fans can begin celebrating because Aidan Hutchinson is still on the board.

With the No. 2 overall pick, Breer has the Lions making the safe (and smart) pick by selecting Hutchinson.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

No need for the Lions to get cute here. Last year, they got a war daddy for the offensive line in Penei Sewell. This time, they’ll get one for the defensive front , who’ll likely be a team captain in short order, joining a line that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have already sunk significant resources into. The wild card here? I’ve heard they like Detroit native Sauce Gardner.

Of course, the Lions also have the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Breer has the Lions making another solid pick in S Lewis Cine out of Georgia.

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

An absolute assassin on the back end who played all over the Bulldogs’ secondary and carries significant upside, Cine is another very strong fit for what Campbell and Holmes are looking to put together in the Motor City.

Nation, if the Lions come away with Aidan Hutchinson and Lewis Cine in the opening round, what would your reaction be?