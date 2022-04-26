Detroit Lions hit jackpot in Albert Breer’s NFL Mock Draft 5.0

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated just released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0 and if things play out as he believes they will, Detroit Lions should be very happy.
Breer starts things off with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting EDGE Travon Walker out of Georgia and Lions fans can begin celebrating because Aidan Hutchinson is still on the board.
With the No. 2 overall pick, Breer has the Lions making the safe (and smart) pick by selecting Hutchinson.
Of course, the Lions also have the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Breer has the Lions making another solid pick in S Lewis Cine out of Georgia.
Nation, if the Lions come away with Aidan Hutchinson and Lewis Cine in the opening round, what would your reaction be?
NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?
There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.
I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.
Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.
Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).
|Player
|FDSportsbook
|ESPN
|MDD
|GTM
|Avg
|Trevor Penning
|-700
|25
|21
|16.4
|20.8
|Treylon Burks
|-500
|26
|22
|27.7
|25.2
|Trent McDuffie
|-500
|14
|19
|16.8
|16.6
|Zion Johnson
|-300
|33
|28
|23.1
|28.0
|Devonte Wyatt
|-300
|20
|25
|29.6
|24.9
|Nakobe Dean
|-300
|12
|27
|31.2
|23.4
|Kenyon Green
|-250
|27
|26
|24.8
|25.9
|Andrew Booth
|-180
|29
|23
|23.8
|25.3
|Daxton Hill
|-175
|23
|29
|29.2
|27.1
|Desmond Ridder
|-135
|36
|36
|30.2
|34.1
|Jahan Dotson
|-135
|28
|31
|31
|30.0
|Matt Corral
|-135
|34
|33
|37.1
|34.7
|Boye Mafe
|-135
|32
|35
|37.1
|34.7
|Logan Hall
|-115
|40
|43
|54.2
|45.7
|Lewis Cine
|-115
|52
|34
|36.1
|40.7
|Arnold Ebiketie
|-115
|38
|38
|36.1
|37.4
|Christian Watson
|-115
|45
|49
|33.1
|42.4
|Kyler Gordon
|-115
|31
|40
|34.7
|35.2
|Tyler Smith
|+100
|58
|47
|30.3
|45.1
|Sam Howell
|+105
|50
|54
|45.8
|49.9
|Travis Jones
|+125
|39
|45
|44.7
|42.9
|George Pickens
|+120
|57
|46
|38.3
|47.1
|Breece Hall
|+150
|46
|42
|48.7
|45.6
|David Ojabo
|+150
|30
|32
|43.3
|35.1
|Skyy Moore
|+150
|42
|48
|51.6
|47.2
|Roger McCreary
|+150
|54
|37
|39.4
|43.5
|Kaiir Elam
|+150
|47
|30
|30.4
|35.8
|Bernhard Raimann
|+150
|43
|44
|31.7
|39.6
|Daniel Faalele
|+200
|60
|59
|62.9
|60.6
|Quay Walker
|+200
|35
|56
|42.6
|44.5
|Drake Jackson
|+250
|61
|63
|52.6
|58.9
|Jaquan Brisker
|+250
|66
|51
|53.8
|56.9
|Jalen Pitre
|+350
|41
|41
|51.2
|44.4
|DeMarvin Leal
|+350
|62
|55
|49.8
|55.6
|Tariq Woolen
|+350
|75
|67
|56.7
|66.2
|Kenneth Walker
|+350
|44
|39
|56.8
|46.6
|Troy Andersen
|+350
|70
|73
|85.5
|76.2
|Christian Harris
|+400
|37
|52
|61.6
|50.2
|Chad Muma
|+400
|65
|60
|60.6
|61.9
|Trey McBride
|+450
|59
|50
|57.3
|55.4
|Justyn Ross
|+600
|112
|115
|78.9
|102.0
|Greg Dulcich
|+600
|79
|77
|77.1
|77.7
|Perrion Winfrey
|+600
|51
|53
|63.1
|55.7
|Isaiah Spiller
|+600
|108
|62
|81.9
|84.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|+600
|83
|80
|77
|80.0
|Abraham Lucas
|+600
|55
|71
|65.7
|63.9
|Darian Kinnard
|+600
|107
|66
|60.4
|77.8
|Carson Strong
|+800
|93
|86
|99
|92.7
