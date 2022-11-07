Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hold players-only meeting

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions defense had been absolutely atrocious, and that may be putting it nicely. But the defense rose to the occasion against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, holding them to just nine points, while forcing three turnovers along the way. Following the big win, a couple of Lions defensive players spoke to the media and talked about how the defense held a ‘players only meeting’ earlier in the week.

Detroit Lions set a record

What was the Detroit Lions ‘players-only’ meeting about?

Following the game, Lions defensive back Jerry Jacobs spoke to the media and he mentioned how the defense held a ‘players-only meeting’ to hash things out.

“It was just about getting back, getting tight. We felt like we were losing each other and we just all wanted to be back on the same page,” cornerback Jerry Jacobs said in the locker room. “We discussed how can we make our defense better? It was nothing bad about nothing. We were just trying to bring our defense tighter so we can be one on the field.”

Via SI.com

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone also acknowledged the “players-only” meeting for the defense.

“I feel like it was definitely needed,” Anzalone said. “We had a lot of adversity this week and it was kind of keeping guys accountable to each other. That’s the best way to go out there and perform.”

Via Si.com

Could the Players-Only meeting change the course of the season for the Detroit Lions?

Quite often, you hear about teams having ‘players-only’ meetings to try and air things out and get on the same page.

The question is, will this meeting with the Lions’ defensive players change the course of the 2022 season?

Time will tell, but they sure did rise to the occasion on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers!

The next chance the Lions’ defense will have to prove themselves is in Week 10 against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

