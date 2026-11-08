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Kelvin Sheppard, Lions LBs Make Powerful Gesture to Honor Jack Campbell Before Dolphins Game

Detroit Lions honor Jack Campbell
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The Detroit Lions are making sure Jack Campbell knows he is with them every step of the way.

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Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and members of the Lions’ linebacker group arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing No. 46 Jack Campbell jerseys.

The Lions shared photos of the tribute on X, along with a simple message:

“For 4️⃣6️⃣”

It’s a powerful gesture honoring their injured teammate, who continues recovering from the frightening neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Detroit Lions Honor Jack Campbell All Week

The tribute is the latest example of how much Campbell means to Detroit’s locker room.

Earlier this week, Sheppard explained that the defense had adopted the mentality of preparing and playing like No. 46.

As we previously reported, Sheppard also shared an emotional story about Campbell supporting him during a difficult stretch earlier this season.

Now, with Campbell sidelined, Sheppard and his linebackers are returning that loyalty.

According to Detroit’s official account of the team’s preparations, Sheppard made it clear that the best way to honor Campbell is to approach every practice and every play with the same intensity and commitment their teammate brings to the field.

And on Sunday morning, that message was on full display.

More Than Just a Football Game

Campbell remains focused on his recovery, with the Lions having placed him on injured reserve Saturday.

As DSN previously detailed, Detroit’s linebackers have rallied around their teammate throughout an incredibly emotional week.

Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and the rest of the group now face the challenge of carrying on without their defensive leader.

But judging by Sunday’s arrival photos, they aren’t about to let Campbell’s presence be forgotten.

The Lions have made it clear that their thoughts remain with Campbell and his family as they prepare for Miami.

Different players will be making the defensive calls on Sunday, but No. 46 remains at the heart of Detroit’s defense.

And the message couldn’t be clearer.

This one’s for Jack.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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