Detroit Lions ‘Hopeful’ To Get Pro Bowler Back Before Conclusion Of Season

After being placed on injured reserve prior to the Texans game, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin is eligible to return following the Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.

However, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that while the team is hopeful, his immediate return is not guaranteed. Campbell explained that Reeves-Maybin's recovery is still uncertain, and the Lions are taking it “day-to-day, week-to-week.”

“We're hopeful,” Campbell said on Friday. “That's another one of those, as he's on IR, we're taking it day-to-day, week-to-week. It's just a matter of how quickly he recovers. We're hopeful, but we don't really know at this time.”

As the Lions continue to push for a Super Bowl, getting Reeves-Maybin back, who made the Pro Bowl last season because of his contributions on special teams, could be a significant boost to their defense, especially with starting LB Alex Anzalone out with a wrist injury.