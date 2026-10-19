The Detroit Lions are continuing to explore ways to strengthen their defensive line ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Detroit recently hosted defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina for a visit.

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Wilson reported the development Monday, although no corresponding signing has been announced. The visit is particularly interesting because Keanaaina is already familiar with the organization after originally joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. Detroit placed him on injured reserve Aug. 10 and waived him a week later, according to the team’s 2026 transaction log.

Who Is Aidan Keanaaina?

Keanaaina is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle who began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to California. During his two seasons with the Golden Bears, he recorded 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The former Cal standout specializes in defending the run, using his size to occupy blockers and create opportunities for linebackers. Keanaaina received a $300,000 guarantee when he initially signed with the Lions following the draft, according to 9News’ Mike Klis, who first reported the deal.

Detroit’s interest also comes after the team made several changes to its defensive tackle rotation during the offseason. As we previously reported, the departure of D.J. Reader, who left in free agency to sign with the New York Giants, created a need for additional size and depth along the interior.

Lions Continue Evaluating Defensive Line Depth

With Green Bay potentially getting running back Josh Jacobs back for Sunday’s matchup, having enough defensive linemen capable of stopping the run could become especially important. Keanaaina’s size and playing style make him a logical candidate for Detroit to evaluate.

The Lions have already explored other interior defensive-line options this season, including the addition of Jeffrey M’Ba to their practice squad. Keanaaina’s college production and run-defending ability offer another potential option as Detroit looks to maintain depth in the trenches.

For now, Keanaaina’s visit is just that: a visit. Whether Brad Holmes and the Lions decide to bring the former Notre Dame and California defensive tackle back into the organization remains to be seen.