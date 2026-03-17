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Detroit Lions Host Ben Bartch for Workout

Roy Lopez Cardinals Detroit Lions Ben Bartch
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The Detroit Lions continue to evaluate options to strengthen their offensive line depth, hosting free agent lineman Ben Bartch for a visit on Monday.

Roy Lopez Cardinals Detroit Lions Ben Bartch

A Versatile Interior Presence

Bartch, 27, offers valuable versatility along the interior offensive line. Throughout his career, he has made:

  • 26 career starts
  • 15 starts at left guard
  • 11 starts at right guard

That ability to play multiple positions is especially valuable for a Lions team that prioritizes flexibility and depth in the trenches.

Proven Experience Across Multiple Stops

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bartch quickly carved out a role, appearing in 41 games with 20 starts during his time in Jacksonville, including 11 starts at right guard in 2021.

He later joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 after being signed off the Jaguars’ practice squad. Over the past two-plus seasons in San Francisco, Bartch added experience on a playoff-caliber roster, including four starts at left guard.

Why This Move Makes Sense

Detroit’s offensive line remains one of the strengths of the roster, but adding experienced depth is always a priority for teams with championship aspirations.

Bringing in Bartch would:

  • Provide reliable depth at both guard spots
  • Create competition during training camp
  • Offer a player with starting experience ready to step in if needed

Bottom Line

While a signing is not guaranteed, the visit highlights Detroit’s continued focus on building quality depth across the roster.

If Ben Bartch ultimately joins the Lions, he would likely compete for a key reserve role with the upside to contribute meaningful snaps throughout the season.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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