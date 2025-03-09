Detroit Lions Host SEC Stud for Top-30 Visit

Don't be surprised if the Detroit Lions end up selecting him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions are continuing their search for talent to bolster their pass rush, and this week, they brought in a promising prospect for a top-30 visit. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss made his way to Detroit to meet with the team.

Chambliss recorded 87 tackles in four seasons at Georgia, adding 17 TFLs and 9.0 sacks to his defensive totals. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 5, 2025

Chaz Chambliss’ Impressive 2024 Season

Chambliss had a breakout 2024 season with the Georgia Bulldogs, leading the team with 6.5 sacks and recording 41 total tackles. He demonstrated his ability to step up in crucial games, making an impact during the SEC Championship against Texas and the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal against Notre Dame.

A Potential Depth Piece for the Lions

With the Lions prioritizing pass rush this offseason, adding depth remains a key need. Chambliss could be a perfect developmental piece for the Lions to build on. Although he wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine, Chambliss’ production and potential make him a valuable prospect, likely available late in the draft or even as an undrafted free agent.

Could Chambliss Be the Answer for Detroit’s Defensive Depth?

The Lions have a clear path to strengthen their defense and build around Aidan Hutchinson, and adding a versatile linebacker like Chambliss could give them another weapon in the pass rush. While he would not be an immediate starter, he could eventually provide much-needed depth for the Lions’ defense.