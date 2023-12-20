Detroit Lions host Defensive Player of the Year for CFL, 2 cornerbacks

The Detroit Lions are actively exploring options to bolster their roster as they hosted workouts for three notable players this week: cornerbacks Thomas Graham and Jace Whittaker, and edge defender Mathieu Betts. While no signings have been confirmed as of yet, these visits reflect the Lions‘ commitment to strengthening their team, particularly as they gear up for a playoff run.

Lions Host Trio of Players

Betts, coming off an impressive season with the CFL’s BC Lions where he was named the top defensive player of the year, is an intriguing prospect. His league-leading 18 sacks in 18 games position him as a potentially valuable asset to the Lions' defensive lineup if they choose to sign him.

Mathieu Betts with his 8th sack in 5 games!😤#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/f1B87zt7T9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 9, 2023

Graham, a former sixth-round pick for the Chicago Bears, showed potential in his limited playing time, while Whittaker, an undrafted talent who spent three years with the Arizona Cardinals, has not yet had much action in the league.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions worked out cornerbacks Thomas Graham and Jace Whittaker, and edge defender Mathieu Betts. Graham and Whittaker have NFL experience, with Graham showing promise in limited appearances. Betts, a star in the CFL, could bring a significant pass-rushing boost to the Lions.

The Bottom Line – A Lions' Hunt for Excellence

The Detroit Lions' recent workouts with Thomas Graham, Jace Whittaker, and Mathieu Betts signal a proactive approach to scouting talent that could enhance their squad. While it remains to be seen if any of these players will join the Lions' ranks, the team’s active pursuit of potential talent is a clear indication of their commitment to continuous improvement. As the Lions eye a strong finish to the season and a successful playoff run, moves like these could prove crucial in their quest for excellence.