Detroit Lions Host Dylan Fairchild for Pre-Draft Visit

The Detroit Lions continue doing their homework on potential offensive line reinforcements ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft — and they’re looking south for some SEC muscle.

According to draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Lions recently hosted Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild for an official pre-draft visit. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman has also met with the Atlanta Falcons and is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks next week, per the report.

Source: Georgia iOL Dylan Fairchild had a predraft visit with the Detroit Lions yesterday, has a local scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons, then will visit Seattle early next week. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2025

A Rugged Bulldog with a Blue-Collar Mentality

Fairchild has been a rock for Georgia the past two seasons. Suiting up for one of the top programs in the country, he allowed just one sack and 14 total pressures during that span — a pretty remarkable stat considering the SEC talent he’s faced.

The former Bulldog brings the kind of grit and raw power Detroit has become known for under head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes. It’s no surprise the Lions, who lost veteran Kevin Zeitler in free agency, are exploring their options at right guard.

What the Experts Are Saying

Here’s what Dane Brugler of The Athletic had to say in his scouting breakdown of Fairchild:

“A two-year starter at Georgia, Fairchild settled in at right guard in offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s multiple-run scheme (zone and gap). He cut his teeth on the scout team (non-travel) over his first two seasons in Athens before earning a starting job and quickly developing into one of the better guards in the SEC. Fairchild is built to hold his ground and jolt defenders at the point of attack, and he plays with the fierce demeanor to win his individual battles (wrestling mentality). At times, his feet, hands and eyes can get slightly disjointed as he responds to quickness, but he flashes dominance when his moving parts all stay on the same page. Overall, Fairchild lacks experience — and it shows at times — but he is powerful, tough and naturally aggressive. I expect him to continue getting better with additional reps. He is an ascending prospect with NFL starting upside, in the Wyatt Teller mold. GRADE: 3rd–4th round.”

Could Fairchild Be a Fit in Detroit?

With Christian Mahogany, Colby Sorsdal, and Kayode Awosika all vying for Zeitler’s old spot, the Lions clearly want to stir up competition. Fairchild’s wrestling background and SEC pedigree make him an intriguing developmental option who could push for time — or at least grow behind the scenes with OL coach Hank Fraley guiding the way.

Plus, the Lions have a knack for turning mid-round linemen into stars. Could Dylan Fairchild be next?

Let’s just say: don’t be shocked if his name is called sometime on Day 2 or early Day 3 — and don’t be surprised if that call comes from Allen Park.