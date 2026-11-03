The Detroit Lions aren’t finished exploring ways to strengthen their linebacker room.

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According to a Tuesday report from Justin Rogers, the Lions hosted free-agent linebacker Owen Pappoe for a visit on Nov. 3, just two days after Detroit suffered multiple defensive injuries against the Minnesota Vikings.

The visit comes shortly after general manager Brad Holmes moved to add veteran linebacker K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

And with Jimmy Rolder out for the season and Jack Campbell’s availability uncertain, Detroit clearly isn’t taking any chances with its linebacker depth.

Who Is Owen Pappoe?

Pappoe, 26, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker appeared in 49 games over three seasons with Arizona, recording 49 tackles according to his official NFL statistics.

He also brings impressive athleticism, having recorded a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Pappoe’s greatest NFL contributions have come on special teams, where he played more than 300 snaps in each of his final two seasons with the Cardinals.

After Arizona waived him in August, Pappoe landed with the Tennessee Titans, who waived him from the active roster on Sept. 26 before cutting him from the practice squad on Oct. 6.

For Detroit, he would represent another athletic depth option capable of contributing on special teams while providing additional insurance at linebacker.

Lions Continue Exploring Linebacker Options

The visit comes after head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged Monday that Detroit might need reinforcements following Sunday’s injury-filled victory.

As we previously reported when the Lions moved to add K.J. Britt, Holmes has already taken steps to address the position.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Rolder’s season-ending injury has reduced Detroit’s available linebacker depth.

Pappoe’s visit suggests the Lions are continuing to evaluate their options rather than assuming one addition will solve every problem.

No signing involving Pappoe has been announced. For now, the former Auburn standout is simply another potential reinforcement as Detroit prepares for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.