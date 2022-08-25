Detroit Lions host two-time Super Bowl Champion Malcom Brown

According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions hosted two-time Super Bowl Champion DT Malcom Brown for a visit on Thursday.

The Lions hosted free agent DT Malcom Brown on a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 25, 2022

The 2022 NFL season is just weeks away and when you look up and down the Detroit Lions roster, there are some glaring problems that could prevent them from winning as many games as they would like to.

One of those problems is the interior of the defensive line.

As it stands, the Lions will likely be starting Alim McNeill and Michael Brockers as their NT/DT. Though I love McNeill and believe he could have a breakout season, he is really all the Lions have on the interior of their defensive line and that could be a problem against teams that want to run the ball down your throat.

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Rick and Neil meet Barry Sanders

Previous Report:

Detroit Lions linked to former 1st round pick Malcom Brown

One player who the Detroit Lions should consider taking a flier on is former 1st round pick Malcom Brown, who was recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Originally selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Brown has never really emerged as a dominant force in the league.

That being said, Brown has started 97 games in his seven-year NFL career, including all 17 games for the Jaguars in 2022, and a fresh start with the Lions and their defensive coaching staff could rejuvenate his career.

The link Brown has with the Lions is that he was a member of the New Orleans Saints from 2019-2020, which just so happens to be when Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were with also there. During those seasons, Brown started all 29 games he played with the Saints.

With the Lions needing help on their defensive line, especially on the interior, don’t be surprised at all if they bring in Malcom Brown, who is still just 28 years old, for a close look.

Nation, if you were Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, would you bring in Malcom Brown for a look?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

