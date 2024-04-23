fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Host Xavier Legette for Top 30 Visit

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Host Xavier Legette

When it comes to Brad Holmes, you never really know which direction he will go when the Detroit Lions are on the clock, but you can bet that finding a No. 3 wide receiver is certainly on his radar. Xavier Legette, the standout wide receiver from South Carolina, has caught the Lions’ eye as a possible key addition. Justin Melo of The Draft Network reports that Legette has visited the Lions as part of his extensive pre-draft tour, making him one of the more closely observed prospects by the team.

Detroit Lions PERFECT 2024 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions Host Xavier Legette

Xavier Legette By The Numbers

Legette’s performance last season was impressive, amassing 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. But what really stood out was the fact that he averaged a whopping 17.7 yards per reception. Further enhancing his draft stock, Legette excelled at the NFL Combine, showcasing his athletic prowess with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-6 broad jump. Given these credentials, Holmes, who is on the hunt for an “X” receiver, might find Legette an ideal fit for the team’s offensive needs.

The Big Picture: Evaluating Lions’ Offseason Moves

The Lions’ interest in Xavier Legette underscores their strategy to enhance their receiving corps, which could be pivotal in elevating their offensive game. The team’s engagement with Legette, from the combine to a dedicated visit and attending his Pro Day, indicates a serious consideration of his capabilities and how they align with the Lions’ tactical needs. Selecting Legette could provide the Lions with a powerful weapon, complementing existing talents and fortifying their attack strategy.

Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Xavier Legette visited the Detroit Lions as one of his top-30 pre-draft visits.
  2. He is the only wide receiver known to have had such a visit with the Lions this season.
  3. Legette’s impressive final season and NFL Combine performance highlight his potential as the Lions’ next “X” receiver.

The Bottom Line – A Roaring Draft Strategy

If the Lions decide to draft Xavier Legette, it could signify a sharp, strategic addition to their roster, potentially making this move one of the steals of the draft. Legette’s blend of speed, agility, and proven performance at South Carolina and the combine positions him as a prime candidate to become Detroit’s next standout receiver. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions to see if they capitalize on this opportunity to bolster their offensive lineup significantly.

