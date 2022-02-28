Detroit Lions ‘Ideal Redesign’ uniforms are smooth [Photos]

As you may have heard by now, the Detroit Lions are eligible for a uniform change in 2022 and it is something that Rod Wood has previously said he is thinking about.

It’s been four years since the Lions updated their uniforms, and another change could be coming next year. The NFL requires a five-year wait before teams change uniforms, and while Wood said he has “given some thought” to potential changes, “I haven’t really gone into the design phase yet.”

“That certainly is something that once the window opens up, we’ll probably take a step back and look at the current roster that we have and changes we plan to make,” he said. “Do we continue with the color rush, etc? It’s on my mind, but nothing official.”

We have not yet heard if there will be any changes to the Lions uniforms in 2022 but we sure have seen quite a few suggestions, including these smooth suggestions by @SaturnStylez.

Nation, what do you think of these ‘Ideal Redesign’ uniforms?