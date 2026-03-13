2 Remaining Free Agents Who Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes MUST Sign

We are now four days into NFL free agency, and if you scroll through social media, you will see plenty of Detroit Lions fans wondering why general manager Brad Holmes has not made a massive splash yet.

But if you’ve followed Holmes’ approach since arriving in Detroit, this shouldn’t be surprising.

Holmes has consistently avoided overspending on big-name free agents, instead focusing on smart, calculated moves that keep the roster competitive long-term. That philosophy helped build a roster that has become one of the NFC’s most dangerous teams.

Still, just because the Lions haven’t made a blockbuster move yet doesn’t mean they won’t add impact players.

Two intriguing free agents (whom I have mentioned previously as fits for the Lions) remain on the market who could significantly improve Detroit’s roster if the opportunity presents itself.

Joey Bosa — EDGE

If Detroit decides to pursue a recognizable name to bolster its defensive front, Joey Bosa immediately stands out.

Despite entering his 11th NFL season, Bosa continues to show he can disrupt opposing offenses when he’s healthy and on the field.

, Bosa produced:

5 sacks

30 quarterback hurries

47 total pressures

He also finished the season with a 79.3 overall PFF grade and an 88.7 pass-rush grade, which ranked 17th and 7th among all edge defenders.

For Detroit, adding Bosa could dramatically change how opposing offenses approach the Lions defense.

Right now, Aidan Hutchinson frequently draws the majority of the protection schemes from offensive lines. Pairing him with another elite pass rusher would force offenses to spread their attention, creating more opportunities for both players to make an impact.

Injuries have limited him at times, but when healthy, Bosa remains one of the most dangerous edge defenders in football.

For a Lions defense that thrives on aggression and pressure, he could be a strong fit.

David Njoku — TE

While Detroit already has one of the NFL’s rising stars at tight end in Sam LaPorta, another intriguing option still available is David Njoku.

Njoku has quietly been one of the more productive tight ends in the league since entering the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

Across his career, he has compiled:

384 receptions

4,062 receiving yards

34 touchdowns

Through 118 games (88 starts), Njoku has become one of the Browns’ most reliable offensive weapons and currently ranks third all-time among Cleveland pass catchers.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 11 games, finishing with 33 receptions.

For Detroit, the idea of adding Njoku isn’t about replacing LaPorta—it’s about strengthening an already dangerous offense.

LaPorta is currently recovering from back surgery, and while the expectation is that he will return fully healthy, the Lions may want additional depth at the position early in the season.

Njoku would provide:

A large receiving target

Another red-zone weapon

Added insurance if LaPorta’s recovery takes time

With Njoku’s size, athleticism, and receiving ability, it’s easy to imagine Detroit’s coaching staff finding creative ways to utilize him alongside LaPorta.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes has never been the type of executive to make impulsive free-agent moves.

Instead, he tends to wait for the right opportunity and the right fit.

If Detroit were able to add both Joey Bosa and David Njoku, the Lions would strengthen two key areas of the roster:

A second elite pass rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson

Another versatile weapon in the passing game

Neither move would require the Lions to completely abandon their disciplined approach to free agency.

But both could help elevate a roster that is already positioned to compete deep into the postseason.