Detroit Lions important offseason dates to remember

The franchise tag binds the player to the team for one year. The transition tag guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player may make with another team. The Lions did not use their franchise tag options last season and aren’t likely to be in a position to use it in 2020.

March 16-18: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts. This is also known as the ‘legal tampering weekend.’ The Lions have 19 free agents currently set to hit the market this offseason. A contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4 p.m., on March 18.

March 18: Prior to 4 p.m., clubs must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation. The Lions have two restricted free agents, running back J.D. McKissic and defensive tackle Jamie Meder.

March 18: Prior to 4 p.m., clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2019 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit. The Lions have two exclusive rights free agents in cornerbacks Mike Ford and Dee Virgin. If the Lions extend contract offers to these players they can sign with the Lions only or sit out the 2019 season.

March 18: Top 51 begins. All clubs must be under the 2020 salary cap (expected to be between $196.8 million and $201.2 million) prior to 4 p.m.