Detroit Lions improve secondary in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We may only be in Week 5 of the 2022 regular season but the Detroit Lions‘ defense has been so bad that many have already begun thinking about who they will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Featured Videos



Heading into the season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Lions would select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

That being said, if Jared Goff continues to play as well as he has played, chances are that he will be the Lions starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Who did the Detroit Lions land in the latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft?

Luke Easterling has released his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft and he has the Detroit Lions double dipping on defense in the opening round, which sounds like a pretty good plan.

As you can see below, Easterling has the Lions selecting at No. 7 and No. 24 (Via Rams) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lions select CB Joey Porter Jr. with No. 7 pick

With the No. 7 overall pick, Easterling has the Lions selecting Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., who is arguably the best cornerback prospect in the Class of 2023.

Jared Goff might be fighting off the need for a new quarterback, and if so, the Lions desperately need to spend this pick upgrading their defense. The best value in this scenario comes at corner, where they grab an athletic playmaker with size and length to pair with the resurging Jeff Okudah. Via Luke Easterling – Draft Wire

Jeff Okuah looks like he is heading in the right direction but Amani Oruwariye has been a huge disappointment on the other side. If Amani continues to struggle, you can bet the Lions will be looking for a replacement.

Lions select S Antonio Johnson with No. 24 pick (via Rams)

With the No. 7 overall pick, Easterling has the Lions selecting Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson, who is currently my favorite safety prospect in the class.

More reinforcements are needed for the Lions’ porous defense, and in this scenario, the best marriage of fit and value comes on the back end. Johnson is a big, rangy playmaker with an impressive combination of instincts, athleticism and ball skills, and can make big plays in coverage or in run support. Via Luke Easterling – Draft Wire

Doubling up on the secondary in the 2023 NFL Draft may be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Lions, especially if they are able to walk away with Joey Porter Jr. and Antonio Johnson.