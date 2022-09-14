Detroit Lions in position to snap longest streak in NFL

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

As it stands, according to Bet MGM, the Lions are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Commanders.

Now, the Lions being favored by two points over the Commanders may not seem significant but it actually is because it’s the first time the Lions have been favored to win a game since November 22, 2020, when they were a 1-point favorite on the road against the Carolina Panthers. (The Lions lost that game by a score of 20-0).

In all, the Lions have been an underdog for 24-straight games, which is currently the longest streak in the National Football League, by far. (The New York Giants have been an underdog for 15-straight games and they are also a favorite this week)

The 24-game streak as an underdog is the Lions’ longest in the Super Bowl era.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will cover the 2.5-point spread against the Washington Commanders?

Detroit Lions Receive Surprising Grade For Week 1 Loss To Eagles

Each week, John Breech of NFL.com gives a great for each team as a whole based on their performance in their most recent game.

Interestingly enough, Breech was very generous as he gave the Lions a B- for their performance against the Eagles.

Here is Breech’s rationale for giving the Lions a B- for their Week 1 performance.

The Lions are better than many think, especially on offense. Amon-Ra St. Brown kept his five-game streak of getting at least eight receptions and a touchdown streak and D’Andre Swift looks every bit of the running back that can get 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards this year. The Lions didn’t relent, going down 31-14 in the third quarter and eventually cutting the deficit to 38-35. Detroit’s defense had no answer for Hurts running the football early and Brown throughout the game, yet the Lions still found themselves hanging in with a division title contender. This team has a lot to look forward to and will win more games than people think.