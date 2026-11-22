The Detroit Lions have officially announced their inactive players for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is some disappointing news for Detroit’s defense. The Lions will once again be without starting cornerback D.J. Reed, who continues to recover from a hip injury.

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Reed was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report after participating in practice on a limited basis throughout the week. Unfortunately, he has not recovered enough to return to game action.

Detroit Lions Inactive Players vs. Buccaneers

According to the official gameday inactive report, the following six Lions players will not suit up against Tampa Bay:

Keith Abney II : Cornerback

: Cornerback Amen Ogbongbemiga : Linebacker

: Linebacker Ennis Rakestraw Jr. : Cornerback

: Cornerback D.J. Reed : Cornerback

: Cornerback Tyrus Wheat : EDGE

: EDGE Mekhi Wingo: Defensive Lineman

The biggest name on the list is undoubtedly Reed, who will miss his third consecutive game after suffering a hip injury against the Minnesota Vikings. With Rakestraw also inactive due to a shoulder injury, Detroit will be without multiple cornerbacks against Tampa Bay.

On the bright side, second-year EDGE Ahmed Hassanein is set to make his NFL debut today, as he is not inactive.

Lions Defense Faces Another Challenge

The Lions have been dealing with several defensive injuries entering Sunday’s matchup, making Reed’s absence particularly frustrating. Detroit will now have to rely on its available cornerbacks to get the job done against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

There is some encouraging news, however, as safety Kerby Joseph is available after returning to the active roster earlier this week. His presence should provide a boost to a secondary that has been forced to make adjustments throughout the season.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 7-2 record and a five-game winning streak. Despite being shorthanded defensively, Dan Campbell’s squad will look to keep that momentum rolling against Tampa Bay at Ford Field.