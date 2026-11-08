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Detroit Lions List 7 Players As INACTIVE vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions Inactives
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The Detroit Lions have officially announced their inactive players for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and there are a few notable developments.

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Seven players will not suit up for Detroit, including cornerback D.J. Reed, edge rusher DJ Wonnum, and center Cade Mays.

However, there’s also some encouraging news: Amon-Ra St. Brown is not on the inactive list, meaning the Lions will have their star wide receiver available despite the rib injury that limited him throughout the week.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Announce 7 Inactive Players

According to the team’s official game-day announcement, the following players are inactive against Miami:

PlayerPosition
Ahmed HassaneinEDGE
Cade MaysCenter
Jackson MeeksTight End
D.J. ReedCornerback
Jacob SaylorsRunning Back
Mekhi WingoDefensive Line
DJ WonnumEDGE

The list confirms several absences that were expected entering Sunday.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Detroit had already ruled out Mays, Reed, and Wonnum on Friday’s final injury report.

However, one notable development is that rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein is inactive, leaving the Lions without another potential defensive-line option.

Detroit will also be without running back Jacob Saylors, who had been listed as questionable with a neck injury.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Active Against Dolphins

The biggest positive from Sunday’s announcement involves St. Brown.

After being limited in practice all week with a rib injury, the star receiver is officially available.

As DSN reported earlier Sunday, St. Brown was expected to play despite carrying a questionable designation.

His absence from the inactive list confirms that encouraging pregame expectation.

According to Detroit’s official Friday injury report, St. Brown was limited in all three practices leading up to Sunday’s contest.

Having him available is a major boost for Jared Goff and a Detroit offense hoping to take advantage of a Miami pass defense that has given up a 119.5 passer rating and a 76.9% completion rate this season.

The Bottom Line

The Lions will be shorthanded at several important positions, particularly along the defensive front and in the secondary.

But with St. Brown available and Brian Branch also absent from the inactive list, Detroit gets some welcome reinforcements heading into a game it needs to win.

The Lions must overcome their injuries, maintain their offensive rhythm, and find enough defensive production to leave Miami with another victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, with the game televised on CBS.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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