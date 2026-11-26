The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of inactive players for today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Among the most notable decisions is that edge rusher DJ Wonnum will not play.

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With both teams entering Thursday’s contest with identical 8-2 records and sole possession of first place in the NFC North on the line, the Lions will have to overcome some additional personnel challenges on the defensive side of the football.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Inactives

According to the Lions’ official game-day announcement, the following five players will be inactive against the Bears. Interestingly, all five players are on the defensive side of the football.

Player Position Keith Abney II Cornerback Chuck Clark Safety Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Cornerback Tyrus Wheat EDGE D.J. Wonnum EDGE

Detroit Lions Make Decision on D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum’s absence is particularly concerning for a Lions defense that is already without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Wonnum has been dealing with a back injury and was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s final injury report.

According to the Lions’ official injury report, Wonnum did not participate on Monday or Tuesday before being upgraded to limited participation on Wednesday. Unfortunately, he was unable to get healthy enough to play against Chicago.

The Lions may have been preparing for this possibility when they elevated defensive end Anthony Lucas from the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. With Wonnum unavailable, Lucas could be called upon to contribute against the Bears.

Lions Defense Faces Major Thanksgiving Challenge

With Wonnum and Chuck Clark both inactive after entering Thursday with questionable designations, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will have to make some adjustments. Generating pressure on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be particularly important considering his ability to extend plays with his legs.

The good news is that tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback D.J. Reed are both available, providing some much-needed reinforcements. Reed’s return is especially important given the three defensive backs on Detroit’s inactive list.

The Lions will be looking to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with the game televised nationally on CBS.