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Rock Ya-Sin Out as Lions Announce Cardinals Inactives

Breaking news: Rock Ya-Sin Out as Lions Announce Cardinals Inactives
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The Detroit Lions inactives are in for Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals, and six players are officially out. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch, safety Bishop Fitzgerald, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, wide receiver Jackson Meeks, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will not play for the Lions in Arizona.

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Lions inactives: Rock Ya-Sin and Ben Bartch out with injuries

Ya-Sin is the one absence that changes the defense. He is out with a hamstring injury, and Detroit has to cover an Arizona passing game without one of its two starting perimeter corners. Bartch is out with a foot injury. Both were ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game, and the other four Lions on the list are coach’s decisions.

Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines Cardinals inactives against the Lions

One of the biggest stories for this game is that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is inactive, listed as a coach’s decision rather than an injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Cardinals told Harrison he would sit against Detroit while the details of a trade that moves him to another team are finalized, and that no deal will be completed until after Sunday’s games.

Quarterback Carson Beck, cornerback Starling Thomas V, safety Andrew Wingard, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings are also out for Arizona, with Wingard sidelined by a knee injury. Detroit is 2-2 and Arizona is 1-3, and DSN looked at a Lions-Cardinals trade idea involving Zaven Collins earlier Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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