Detroit Lions Inactives For Divisional Round Matchup vs. Commanders

We are under two hours away from our Detroit Lions hosting the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Following a 15-2 regular season, the Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which means they enjoyed an extra bye week, while the remainder of the NFC Playoff teams had to battle it out in the Wild Card Round. The Commanders advanced by going on the road and defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a last-second field goal.

Here is the Inactives List for tonight's game: